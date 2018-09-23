Mercury drops as rain lashes parts of Punjab

Islamabad

Mercury dropped significantly in Punjab as scattered areas of Punjab including provincial capital Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Faisalabad received rain. As per details garnered, MET department has issued warning of heavy downpour.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir. The PDMA in a statement warned medium to very high flood situation is expected in River Chenab from Sept 23 till Sept 28 owing to the likely downpour and release of water from India.

It alerted the relevant provincial authorities to take measures to remedy the situation that may emerge from the expected flooding. The Met Office said the depression over southwest Madhya Pradesh (India) is very likely to move northwards initially and then north-northeastward and weaken into a well marked low pressure area.

A shallow westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. Moist easterly currents are also penetrating north eastern parts of the country.—DNA

