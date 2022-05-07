Mercedes surprised the rest of the pack by topping the second practice at the Miami Grand Prix.

Having struggled to match the pace of the Red Bulls and Ferraris in the opening four rounds it was a welcome sight to see for the race fans though it remains to be seen if this will translate into on-track speed when the inaugural race starts.

It was Geroge Russell once again who outshone his teammate Lewis Hamilton to set the fastest time in FP2 with 1:29.938s a time 0.106s faster than FP1 leader Charles Leclerc.

Drivers opted for medium compounds for FP2 with track temperatures 10 degrees Celsius cooler than in FP1.

Carlos Sainz set the early benchmark on those tires (1m 31.463s) with championship leader Leclerc 0.167s back in P3.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who spun at Turn 8 before setting his early flyer, split the two Ferraris.

Sainz then brought out the first red flag of the session, spinning and crashing into Turn 14 and ending his session in the wall with just over 40 minutes remaining

The stoppage left drivers 31 minutes to experiment.