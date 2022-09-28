Eight-time Formula 1 champion team Mercedes has announced an extension of its partnership with Malaysian oil company Petronas from 2026 and onwards.

Petronas has been tied to the reigning constructor’s champions since their entry into F1 in 2010 after a buyout of Brawn GP and today (Wednesday) the company announced they will continue sponsoring the team when the new era of F1 power units is implemented in 2026.

The oil company will also be tasked with developing the sustainable fuel needed for the next generation of F1 power units.

Their agreement was announced in Kuala Lumpur where Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are present ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

“Today we are doing something a little bit unusual – announcing a partnership that will begin in four years’ time,” said Toto Wolff.

“This sends an important message: our team and Petronas are no longer just partners, we are family, and we will be one team for many more years to come.

“From 2026, advanced sustainable fuel will be at the heart of F1 performance – and this gives us a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate our expertise in this domain, through both the power unit and Petronas Fluid Technology Solutions.”

Mercedes will be hoping that a renewal announcement with Petronas changes their fortunes for this season as well, as they are yet to win a single race this year and trail both Red Bull and Ferrari for driver and constructor titles.