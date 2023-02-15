Mercedes has lifted the covers off its 2023 Formula1 challenger the W14 during a digital launch broadcast.

The eight-time constructor’s championship winners have decided to revert back to a predominantly black colour scheme they used in 2020 and 2021 as part of its anti-racism messaging.

Another reason for going back to black from silver was to reduce the overall weight of the car.

Team principal Totto Wolf, seven-time F1 champions Lewis Hamilton, George Russell and the team’s reserve driver Mick Schumacher were also present at the launch.

“Our hopes and expectations are always to be capable of fighting for a world championship,” said Wolff.

“However, our competitors were very strong last year, and we are playing catch-up. Racing at the front requires resilience, teamwork, and determination”.

“We face up to every challenge, we put the team first, and we will leave no stone unturned in the chase for every millisecond. This year, we are going all in to get back in front.”

Hamilton and Russell are scheduled to take W14 for a track run at Silverstone later today.

Mercedes will be hoping to get back to winning ways with the W14 after struggling with new regulations last season. The majority of their efforts went into solving the “porpoising” issue by which time Ferrari and Red Bull had steamed ahead of them.

As a result the W13 only managed to win one race with Russell taking the Brazilian GP while Hamilton went winless for the first time in his career.

Mercedes’ challengers Red Bull and Ferrari have already launched their cars ahead of the testing period.

The new F1 season will begin on March 5th.