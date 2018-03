Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (JKMC) was held at its headquarters in Srinagar in which Merajuddin Soleh was unanimously elected as the new President of the party. The JKMC in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the development took place after Muhammad Sultan Magray had decided not to continue with the assignment owing to his ill-health and had conveyed the decision to the core committee.—KMS