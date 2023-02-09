‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaray Aaja’ girl Ayesha’s birthday celebration pictures go viral

Dancing internet sensation Ayesha Mano, who rose to fame with her viral dance performance on the classic song Mera Dil Ye Pukaray Aaja, has irked social media users for another time with her birthday celebrations.

The internet sensation who goes by the name of Ayesha Mano online, received fuming comments on social platforms as she dropped some bold clicks from her 20th birthday celebrations.

In a series of pictures, Ayesha can be seen sporting a short black top coupled with trousers and sneakers. The pictures saw her posing with birthday balloons, with Log Kya Kahenge glowing in the background.

Happy birthday to me, she captioned the post, which raked thousands of reactions in a short time.

Image courtesy:oyee_ayesha/Instagram

The viral girl also received love from people while trolls bombarded her comment section with hate comments.

Ayesha is an avid social media who frequently delighted fans by oozing oomph with her bold avatar. She continued to remain in limelight, grabbing people’s attention with her moves as millions watched her viral clip and recreated the moves including top Bollywood stars.

The girl made headlines in Indian media as former diva and dancing queen Madhuri Dixit and B. Town star Katrina Kaif and other celebs jumped on #MereDilYayOPukareAaja bandwagon.