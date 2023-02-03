‘Mera Dil Ye Pukaray Aaja’ girl Ayesha sizzles in all-red in new bold picture

Pakistani internet sensation Ayesha, who rose to fame with her bold clip, looks sensuous in her new striking click.

Ayesha brings the much-needed glam quotient and raunchiness as she radiates glam in red western attire. Posing with subtly exaggerated shoulders, she opted an open hairstyle coupled with dewy makeup bringing top of her fashion game with red hot lipstick.

As she shared the picture, her fans, and social media users flocked to comment and share all kinds of reactions.

The viral dancing girl is an avid social media who frequently delighted fans by oozing oomph with her bold avatar.

Ayesha continued to remain in limelight, grabbing people’s attention with her moves as millions watched her viral clip and recreated the moves including top Bollywood stars.

The girl even got coverage in Indian media as a former diva and dancing queen Madhuri Dixit and B. Town star Katrina Kaif and other stars jumped on bandwagon.