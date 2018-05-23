Mepco to establish six grid stations

Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has decided to establish six new grid stations in South Punjab in order to resolve issues of low voltage and tripping.

According to Project Director Grid System Construction Mepco Engineer Nawaz Nadeem, these six new grid stations would be established with a cost of Rs 1.40 billion. He said that the second automatic grid station was being established in Multan where 90 per cent work has been completed.

He said that the 132 KV automatic grid station was being made at Suraj Miani with a cost of Rs 250 millions. Two power transformers of 20/26 MVA have been installed in the grid station and the construction work would be completed in the current month.

Mepco had already established a 66-KV automatic grid station in Bakhshan Khan area of Chistian which was operational. He said that a remarkable decrease has been noticed in complaints of tripping and low voltage.

The third 132-KV automatic grid station would be made at Khichi wala in Multan region with a cost of Rs 150 million where two power transformers of 10/13 MVA would be installed.—APP