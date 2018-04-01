Mepco provides 19,597 new electricity meters

Multan

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has released 19,597 new single phase, three phase and tubewell meters for provision of new connections across the region. According to a press releases issued here on Saturday, in line with special directions of CEO Mepco Engineer Muhammad Akram Chaudhry, mepco administration has started replacement of burnt and dead meters across the region.

The company had provided 2,000 single phase meters to each operation circle in February 2018 for replacement of faulty meters, while 123 three-phase meters had also been provided across the region during the last month. The release added that the company had now provided 1,474 meters for tubewell connections. The CEO Mepco had directed all superintending engineers replace faulty meters as soon as possible and submit report to headquarters on daily basis.—APP