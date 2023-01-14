MEPCO BoD approves establishment of new operation div, three sub-divisions

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Board of Directors has approved establishment of a new operation division and three sub-divisions to facilitate the consumers.

The 195th MEPCO BoD meeting was held here under the chair of Chairman Sardar Muhammad Jamal Khan Laghari.

Chief Executive Officer MEPCO Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana presented various agenda items which were unanimously approved.

The Board of Directors has established a new operation Jampur division and two new operations Kot Chhuta II and Muhammad Pur subdivisions under DG Khan Circle and 90 Mott Kasowal operation subdivision under Sahiwal cirlce.—APP