Mentoring staff threaten to protest against headmaster

Raza Naqvi

Attock

President Punjab Mentoring Association Attock Abdul Razaque had a meeting with DEO (Secondary Education) Attock Raja Amjad Iqbal and conveyed him concerns of the monitoring staff regarding the attitude and behavior of the Headmaster of Govt High School Surg Pindigheb.

On the occasion Provincial Media Coordinator Muhammad Sabrin and Vice President PMA Tariq Usman Khattak were also present. Abdul Razaque apprised the DEO that Headmaster Govt High School Surg Sahibzada Sultan was continuously running a disinformation campaign and using insulting language against the monitoring staff, which was not expected of an educated person.

Abdul Razaque hoped that appropriate action will be taken against the Headmaster and if this practice was not stopped then Monitoring Staff of CMMF Attock will start a protest. DEO Amjad Iqbal ensured the office bearers of PMA Attock that he would look into the matter and take action accordingly.