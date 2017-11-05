Mentally retarded man drives onto the Delhi pitch

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

The man who drove his car onto the field of play and into the pitch during the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ranji game at Palam ‘A’ ground in New Delhi on Friday mentally retarded, according to Police Inspector Birender Singh.

The Air Force Sports Complex in Palam comes under the jurisdiction of Delhi Cantt police.

Birender Singh, the ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector of Police) attached with the police station says, “the man identified as Girish is mentally retarded and is under the treatment”.

“Most of the time his family members (wife and others) used to lock him in the room. Perhaps he was out for some reasons and brought his car on the pitch”.

“Our senior police staff will interrogate him once he is handed over to us”.

At present, the culprit is in the custody of Air Force Police and the local police can interven only if the Air Force Police (protected area) handover the case to them, it is learnt here.

According to the other sources in the BCCI, the 32-year-old Girish Sharma is also drug addict and helps his father in the business.

In February this year cricketer Harmeet Singh, who has represented Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy, drove his car onto Platform No. 1 of the Andheri station (Mumbai). “

He laughed off on today’s incident and said, “it is to be ascertained the motive of this man (Girish Sharma). On ground he had ample space to reverse the car if it was an unintentional drive. In my case it was never my intention to take car on the platform”.