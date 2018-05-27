Mentally ready for next heatwaves

The recent heat wave in Karachi, the biggest metropolitan city of Pakistan, claimed more than one thousand lives in 2013. The temperature went as high as 45 degree with intense humidity making situation worse.

Ramadan and lack of water supply doubled the pain. Heat waves can elevate the normal body temperature from normal to 40 degrees. Heat waves have global impact of it on earth. These types of natural disasters should be taken seriously. We should prepare ourselves for it.

SIDRA NUMAN

Karachi

