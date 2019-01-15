Mentally ill ex-cop Hayat’s case sent to larger bench for hearing

Staff Reporter

A two-judge bench of the Supreme Court Lahore registry on Monday while hearing an appeal for the suspension of the death sentence of mentally-ill prisoner Khizar Hayat forwarded the matter to a larger bench for hearing and adjourned the case for an indefinite period.

Hayat, a former police constable, was convicted in October 2001 for killing a fellow policeman. He was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2003. He has spent nearly 15 years on death row. Hayat was first diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic in 2008 by jail medical authorities.

In 2010, the jail medical officer recommended that Hayat needed specialised treatment and should be shifted to the psychiatric facility. However, this was never done. In 2017, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had stayed the execution of Hayat, but rejected his mother’s appeal for a stay in December 2018.

Last week, a district and sessions court in Lahore fixed Hayat’s execution for Jan 15.

On Saturday, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken notice of the issuing of a death warrant for Hayat and sought a report to ascertain his ailment, suspending his sentence until further orders. He had also directed the law officer to verify whether the condemned prisoner was mentally ill.

