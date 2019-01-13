Mental illness and well being

What thought comes into your mind when you read or hear the word “Mental illness”? Some of us do not know the exact meaning of mental illness. Mental illness means sickness of the mind. It could destroy our life. Mental health is essential to live a healthy life. We are neglecting our mental health. That is the reason our youth is suffering from depression, anxiety, and other mental disorders in their early age. Depression is a common mental illness, which is spreading day by day. One from every five students has suffered from depression in their lifetime. Someone may get mental illness due to burden of study, family issues, failures in life, poor confidence, death or loss of your loved one, fear to be judged by people, economic pressure, bullying by friends and ignorance of parents, siblings, and friends.

Results of mental illness are worst. Suicide, mental retardation, weight gain or loss, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, loss of a job and sleep disorders are some common results of mental illness. We can reduce mental illness by adopting some habits. Eating healthy food rich in fibre and exercise on daily basis can reduce our mental illness. We should promote mental well being in our society. We should listen and help people suffering from mental illness. Free Medical camps for counselling people should be arranged. On the other hand, we should educate our society on how they can bring positivity in their life.

NIMRA ANJUM

Faisalabad

