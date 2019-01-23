Mental illness among youth increasing due to unnecessary family pressures

EDUCATION Experts and psychiatrists on Wednesday urged that the parents must stop imposing their own will upon children and schools must create a friendly environment that encourages children to discover their hidden potentials, as mental illness among students are on the rise due to unnecessary Family pressures. Talking to private news channel, an Education expert and Senior Career Councilor, Syed Abidi highlighted that in our country academic reasons are on the top list of the causes of student suicides, academic reasons mean failures or perceived failures in achieving the educational goals setup by student for himself or the milestones that parents expect their child to achieve.

“The worst part is that most parents want their children to become doctor and engineer and never ask them about their choice. On top of that, they want them to score more than 80 to 90%. That is why depression and suicide rates are highest in children, he explained.

Sometimes, parents who failed to fulfill their dreams, try to get them fulfilled through their children, psychiatrist added.

To convince a child to take up medical or non-medical stream, parents often give examples of relatives’s son. However, this trend has decreased in last few years but at there are still some people following the old path,” he expressed. Children need greater independence and freedom of choice, adding, teenagers must be enabled to make their own decisions regarding their own lives and their choices and decisions need to be respected.

Abidi said Parents want their children to excel and society keeps reminding them that success and guarantee for a secure future depends on the grades they achieve in the exams.

However, Educationist said dealing with this feeling of humiliation is beyond the capacity of these students who have never been independent or who have never known to be disobedient to their parents or teachers. These circumstances make these students feel like losers and failures, said, adding, they can no more face their peers against whom they have competed, making the situation even more intolerable for the young susceptible minds.

While availability of psychological counseling and guidance in schools remains a distant dream, parenting training is equally unheard of, he recommended. He advised , Parents must be aware of natural inclinations and needs of their growing children. Instead of thrusting their own ideals, opinions and aspirations on children parents must create room for their children and help and motivate them to set up goals of their own.

Share on: WhatsApp