Mental health awareness

Mental health is a neglected topic in our society for years. Pakistan faces both physical and mental health issues. People in Pakistan do not get proper health facilities and most of the people focus only on physical health. Mental health is perceived as a very shameful topic to talk about. Why our society cannot accept mental illness? When on the other hand physical illness is taken seriously by them. Why are we still ashamed to talk about it? What are the reasons behind mental disorders?

Due to the less awareness about mental health disorders people do not know that it is equally important as physical health. Mental disorder is the most common disorder in Pakistan. People of rural and urban areas face mental disorders but only some cities can provide health facilities that too are not up to the standard. Depression and anxiety are the main disorders that are found in people apart from schizophrenia. Bipolar and post-traumatic stress disorders are also commonly found in people.

Problems that affect mental health are relationship problems, lack of support of friends and family, social anxiety, unemployment, lack of self-esteem, bullying, studies and emotional pressure and many more. People of all age groups suffer from it; however, the most neglected cases of mental health are children and teenagers because parents take it lightly and they think their children will be fine with time, but they don’t understand the fact that early diagnosis of any disorder can be easily treated. The people who suffer from any mental disorder need extra attention, love, care and proper medical treatment.

RABIA KALEEM

Via email

