Mental fatigue for Rashid Khan?

Bipin Dani

Even if Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is fit to play the 3rd and the series deciding ODI against Sri Lanka on Wednesday, it will be like a mental fatigue for him, according to the cricket commentator Najeebullah Shinwari.

Speaking exclusively over the telephone from the USA, where he resides now, the commentator says, “The Iconic face and fan favorite of every League, the Superstar Rashid Khan non-availability against Sri Lanka could hand in the series victory in series decider after Ibrahim special 98 gave victorious start to AFG in game 1 and then Sri Lanka strong comeback in game 2 to level 1-1”.

“iT Looks like the short 3 days gap between the IPL final and 1st Odi gave the Afghan Superstar a mental scare more than anything. If it was a T20, then he’s a giant and will bowl 4 overs anytime but ODI’s 10 over, even the thought will give you mental fatigue, so playing him in 3rd ODI will be forcing him to play, rather than choice. Anyways it’s another debate of how many leagues he should play a year ? A fit injury free Rashid Khan Shinwari is better for cricket and fans as well”, he added.

Indian physio Prasanth Panchada has been working overtime with Afghanistan’s star bowling all-rounder Rashid Khan to make him fit for the 3rd and final ODI against Sri Lanka. The 25-year-old Rashid Khan was in India for a day’s treatment for his lower back injury.