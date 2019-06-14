Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal on Friday said his party was ready to join the opposition if it accepted the BNP-M’s demands.

Mengal made the remark while addressing a press conference following a meeting with a delegation of senior PPP leaders, who had called on him to invite him to join the opposition benches.

PPP leaders Khursheed Shah, former prime minister Pervez Ashraf, Nayyar Bukhari, Naveed Qamar, Farhatullah Babar and Agha Rafi were part of the delegation.

Following the meeting, Mengal addressed a press conference in which he expressed regret that the government had not made any progress towards addressing any outstanding demands.

‘We had not taken any ministry or other benefit for joining the treasury benches,’ he recalled, stressing that he only sought action on his demands. Mengal’s party is a confidence and supply partner of the ruling coalition in the National Assembly.

‘We are ready to join the opposition if it accepts our conditions,’ he said. The two parties had talked in detail during today’s meeting, he said, adding that the nation’s problems would not be resolved until democratic institutions are strengthened.

Mengal said that another meeting will be held in the next few days. ‘Our demands are not hidden,’ he said. ‘Our demands are for the development of Balochistan. We have put forward six points before the government but no action has been taken on the points as yet.