Mending Pak crises

Pakistan, since its inception, has been experiencing giant challenges of almost all sort of facets — governance, corruption, socio-economic inequality, poor educational system, political instability and now climate change too is foremost amongst the previous chronic challenges. Why has Pakistan stuck in such crises so deep that now it seems unlike for anybody to take the country out of the crises in a foreseeable future. This article will shed light on the paramount reasons behind the failure of Pakistan on the frontier of such pernicious crises.

Firstly, poor governance which has plagued the country very severely like a cancerous tentacle impeding it from progress since the outset. After Quaid’s demise and Liaquat Ali Khan’s assassination there was no political leader of that calibre who could hold the reins of the country and could track it on the path that was envisioned by its creator. Consequently, the standard of governance fell down gradually when the institutions began to be weakened in 1970s as Z A Bhutto curtailed the powers of judiciary and CSPs.

In present scenario, after shocks of the reforms of 1970s can be observed in an outcome of poor governance. Secondly, corruption is most dangerous ill which has permeated in society from top to bottom. People usually blame that low salaried officials indulge in corruption which is not whole truth. If a clerk or a police man takes bribe only because of his low salary then why an officer sitting at the exalted post violates the rules and does same act? Why our ministers despite having huge perks and privileges manipulate their office and make money through embezzlement in national developmental projects? The answer is simple that corruption is a psychological phenomenon not economic one. Moreover, a person who takes any seat by using undue sources can never be an honest worker who cares about the uplift of the country.

ALI HASSAN

Mandi Bhauddin

