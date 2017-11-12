Menace of terrorism to be uprooted in Balochistan at all cost: Sarfraz Bugti

QUETTA, : Balochistan Home Minister Mir Sarfraz Khan Bugti has said the menace of terrorism would be uprooted in the province at all cost.

Talking to newsmen at the residence of DIG Quetta Police, Hamid Shakeel who was martyred in a suicide bomb attack on Airport Road Quetta on Thursday, he paid rich tribute to the meritorious services rendered by the deceased for the sake of restoration of peace in Balochistan.

Sarfraz Bugti said sacrifices being rendered by our Law Enforcement Agencies would not go waste and the day is not far when the sun of peace will dawn in the entire province.

Orignally published by INP