Menace of terrorism dying due to unity of Pakistanis: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD : Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif says the menace of terrorism is dying down due to unity and sacrifices of people of Pakistan.

He was addressing passing-out ceremony of ASI’s at Sihala Police Training College on Tuesday morning.

The Chief Minister said armed forces of Pakistan decided to launch a counter terrorism operation with the full support of PML (N) Government and backing of the entire nation. He said 1400 police personnel also embraced martyrdom during war on terror and their sacrifices would be remembered.

Shahbaz Sharif said the sacrifices rendered by our security forces demand that we should sink our differences and move ahead together for progress and prosperity of the country.

He said Pakistan is bestowed with immense resources of men and material and we only need to exploit them properly to develop the country on modern lines.

The Chief Minister said we should join hands to ensure justice for all and afford civic amenities to our citizens.

Orignally published by NNI