Menace of load-shedding

Electricity has become a basic need like food, water and shelter. The burning heat of Karachi and load-shedding {especially unscheduled} leading to no ventilation, causes illness as severe as lack of food, like heat strokes, fainting spells and extreme fatigue. For students like us the thought of having to go to University in this weather and then coming home and still not getting relief from all this heat is extremely worrying and takes a toll on our health both physical and mental. The current three-hour load shedding a day is already causing a lot of health problems and is hard to bear. If KESC does not try to overcome this issue and give us uninterrupted supply of power then Ramazan can cause many people stress related to religious obligation about whether or not to fast and risk getting ill. A humble request to KESC to please take in account these problems and the plight of students already stressed about studying while fasting.

MARYAM ARIF

Karachi

