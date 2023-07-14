THE illegal housing societies are continuing to pop up and fleecing the public money because of apathy of relevant quarters. Chairman CDA Captain (retired) Noorul Amin Mengal told the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination on Wednesday that around six hundred illegal housing societies have been operating in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad without any formal approval. The question is why do the civic bodies act as silent spectators when such societies appear on the ground? It really implies that the land mafia is far more powerful and in connivance with the black sheep in civic bodies, they achieve their vested interests.

Anyway the situation warrants serious action. Lahore High Court is also seized with a similar matter which gave the direction on Wednesday to the Punjab Chief Secretary and the Director General Lahore Development Authority to propose amendments to private housing society rules to determine the eligibility of housing society sponsors. We expect the court will come up with some strict judgment to rein in these illegal housing societies. The fact of the matter is that these illegal housing societies often employ deceptive marketing tactics to lure potential buyers and investors. They make false promises regarding the availability of amenities, infrastructure development and legal approvals, enticing people to invest their money in these ventures. However, once the funds are collected, these societies often fail to deliver on their commitments, leaving investors financially drained and cheated. The lack of legal oversight enables these fraudulent practices to persist. The proliferation of such fraudulent practices leaves individuals wary and skeptical of investing in housing schemes, hindering the growth of the legitimate real estate market. Then such societies often encroach upon green spaces, agricultural lands and natural habitats, leading to severe environmental degradation. This unchecked construction and urbanization result in deforestation, soil erosion and loss of biodiversity. It is crucial for the relevant authorities to take swift action against these illegal housing societies, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable. It is also for the people to thoroughly check the legality of housing scheme before purchasing the piece of land.