Imagine yourself sitting in a classy restaurant and at its entrance a person, wearing a simple kurta and shalwar , trying to enter the restaurant but you see the staff stopping him and what do you do?? You just ignore him and think he might not have money to eat at the classy place where you’re eating. When in reality that person might be a CEO of some Company or might own a factory or two.

In today’s world where we fight for gender-based equality rights, rights for homosexual people, saying that we shouldn’t judge a person on their class, creed, race or sexuality then why we judge someone if they wear simple clothes. Clothes don’t make personality of someone. Any person with wealth can wear good clothes but not everyone can achieve what a person whose thinking is more ambitious than anyone. I would just like if people would stop judging on what a person is wearing and see what he’s actually capable of because “clothes don’t make men; men make clothes”

MARIA USMANI

Karachi

