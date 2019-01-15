Mansoor Akbar Kundi

One of the proverbs I read as graduate student said that “birds are entangled by their feet, men by their tongues.” I don’t know whose saying is this but is full of wisdom and sagacity with a lot of message for Pakistani leaders, particularly those in power. Being eloquent is one of the rudimentary and essential qualities of someone to qualify for leadership position on charismatic grounds; the other two grounds of leadership built up are hereditary and rational ones. An enigmatic leadership may require good appearance, mannerism and achievements, however, his eloquent part remains dominant. And it is particularly required in case of democracies which noise and indiscipline is believed to be far better than silence and discipline of dictatorship. How many speeches a candidate is bound to make in the presidential election primaries in the US or Great Britain. The election primaries play an important role in both developed and developing countries. Where they reflect the eloquent part of the candidate there it reflects his/her visionary and planning attributes of leadership if driven into power. And they should be. Nevertheless, words coming out of one’s mouth matter. They matter in day to day life of even common man, what to speak of leaders.

Imran Khan whose leadership profile is largely built on charismatic grounds of being a good looking, initiative, achiever and reformer, however, fail to qualify for a “safe tongue” test —— essential for a leader either bidding for or driven into power. And so are some of his cabinet members suffer from the problem too without realizing that fact that men are entangled by their tongues. Imran Khan a few months before 2018 election made an important statement that once his party is driven into party and he is elected to the office of Prime Minister, his government would provide jobs to 10 million unemployed and build 5 million houses for those without shelter. The words came out of his mouth which now have become unnecessarily buzz words for rival forces to criticize his governance. Imran Khan seems entangled by his statement which he made. He was not under any pressure or compulsion to come with target figure. He could safely come with his promises, larger snaring in case of politicians, without mentioning figures. The building of 5 million houses which unlike the provision of jobs to jobless stands more concrete and ground realities, and can be judged visibly with quality and quantity is a Herculean task to achieve in a country stricken with poverty and poor governance. I will vote and be a strong advocate of his government if he comes up with the completion of one million houses by the end of his five year tenure if allowed to continue.

Similarly, his remarks relating to his sincere, but uncalculated and overrated standing of Pakistan’s interaction with International Monetary Fund (IMF) for not going to it for loans. He had vowed not to go with begging bowl for loans either to IMF or for that purpose to any other country. Again, he was not under any requirement or necessity to make statements like this. It could have saved him much in public and press had he added the word “try” or even as Islam advocates “In Sha Allah”. I being a student of political science and participant class of society can come with many examples where he was entangled by his tongue by not caring the words. It is good that the majority of Pakistan citizenship comes from the parochial class of society without formal education and access to media. The TV and net media nonetheless rapidly raising the consciousness of parochial class of society about the ills and germs of society and transforming them into alienated class of society. Parochial class is in large is abiding and fearful of law; the alienated one is not. One of the factors accountable for restlessness and instability in society is the growing of alienation which can only be addressed by the existence of good governance and deliverance.

The Federal Minister for Interior, Shehryar Afridi, making his debut in power politics, stated on 19th December in a press conference that 75% of girl students in Islamabad use ice and drugs. The remarks were highlighted by many leading dailies and were subject to criticism by many analysts in leading channels. How come a high profile Federal Minister in an important press conference comes up with such remarks which are contradictory in nature. The three-forth of girls’ addiction to ice and drug use in educational institutions was stated by the honorable minister I believe in an informal way without realizing its means against his status. Similarly, the Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks in large are of contradictory and unrealistic in nature with many far below standard. Because of his job nature and responsibility, an Information Minister is comparatively more spoken and heard. His statements as a government spokesman highlight and support government actions and policies, but it does not mean that he starts throwing mud on Opposition. I remember about an Information Minister’s remarks in the UK when asked about what is the essential qualification for his portfolio. He answered that “to calculate about my statements.” Leaders in Opposition are no exception to the general rule Pakistan is suffering from. Many examples can be added in near past by politicians in their statements about government contradictory of their deeds when they were in power. All spoken count largely in case of politicians, no matter in opposition or power. They have to come up with required manners lest entangled.

— The writer is Professor, Dept of Politics & International Relations, International Islamic University, Islamabad.

