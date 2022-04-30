Memphis Grizzlies rallied once again to see off Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6 to reach the NBA Wester-Conference semifinals.

Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each scored 23 points as the Grizzlies won 114-106 to close out the first-round series.

Brandon Clarke added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Grizzlies.

Their superstar Guard Ja Morant had a relatively quiet night by his standards going 4 for 14 from the field for 17 points and 11 assists.

Anthony Edwards had 16 of his 30 points in the first quarter for Minnesota.

Jaden McDaniels had 24 points off the bench, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Memphis had to erase another double-digit deficit entering the fourth quarter which has been a regular occurrence this series.

They were already the first team in NBA history to win multiple games in the same playoff series by erasing a double-digit-point fourth-quarter deficit.

The same feeling was palpable as Minnesota’s 84-74 lead at the third-quarter break quickly vanished.

Bane and Brooks each hit tying 3-pointers midway through the fourth before Brooks fouled out just 26 seconds after he evened the score at 97.

Desmond Bane then drained another one from deep at 3:03 for a 101-99 lead, the first for the Grizzlies since they were up 39-38.

The Grizzlies rebounded two missed threes on the same possession and Morant used the second one for a layup and a four-point lead.

Jaden McDaniels’ 3 with 1:34 left brought Wolves back within one but Tyus Jones answered with a 3-pointer to bump the lead back to two possessions with 1:09 left to ice the game.

Memphis Grizzlies advanced in the playoffs for the first time in seven years and their reward for the feat is a date with the mighty Golden State Warriors.