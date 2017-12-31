Memorial service pays homage to former ambassador Akram Zaki

In the memory of Late M Akram Zaki, a veteran diplomat, Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) on Saturday organized a memorial service commemorating his invaluable services for the country and precious contributions to the academic world.

The session was addressed by Ambassador (r) Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, Ambassador (r) Ayaz Wazir, Ambassador (r) Qurban, Brig (r) Said Nazir, Former Chairman Planning Commission of Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Qureshi, Chairman Academy of Letters Qasim Baghio, Former IG Police Shoaib Sadal, Social Activist Habib Aurakzai, Professor Dr Sajid Khakwani, Advocate Bilal, Director General IPS Khalid Rahman and the wife of the late ambassador Tahira Jahan Zaki.

According to press release, the speakers shed light on different personality traits of the deceased statesman maintaining that his services for the country and contributions to the academic world will be remembered and benefited from for a long time. His prolonged association with IPS as member, National Academic Council and his intellectual contributions to the Institute – whether in form of deliberations or publications – were also highlighted in the session.

It’s worth a mention here that the former diplomat, who met his Creator on November 30, 2017 following a cardiac failure, was an invaluable asset for the country. Actively associated with the Pakistan movement since his early youth, he joined the country’s foreign services in 1954 and served as an ambassador of Pakistan in the countries like China, USA, Nigeria and Philippines.

He finally concluded a distinguished career spanning over four decades in 1993.

He then rose to the position of Secretary General in Ministry of State for Foreign Affairs; and was later elected as a Member of the Senate of Pakistan from Federal Capital Islamabad for a six year term (March 21, 1997 – March 20, 2002).—APP

