Memorable welcome to MBS

PREPARATIONS made to welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) for his two day visit to Pakistan reflect new heights that the bilateral relationship has acquired in recent times. Apart from the warmth on official level for the royal guest and his entourage, people of Pakistan and the opposition parties and leaders are also expressing their immense love for the Kingdom and welcome the visit of MBS from the core of their hearts.

The sentiments being expressed for the Crown Prince conveyed a clear message that people of Pakistan have no two opinions as far as relations with Saudi Arabia are concerned and this is not without reason. The Kingdom is considered not second home but first by Pakistanis because of religious and emotional attachment and links as well as people-to-people and economic dimensions of the relationship. The visit of the Saudi Crown Prince is taking place at a time when far-reaching changes are taking place in the two brotherly countries. Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Government in Pakistan is striving hard to write new chapters in the history of the country through fundamental reforms while MBS is known for putting Saudi Arabia on the path of modernization and development. The Prince is considered a visionary leader as he has embarked upon a long- term socio-economic developmental goals and is leaving his deep footprints in almost every sphere of Saudi life. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are also situated in two important regions where fast-changing developments are taking place and the two countries are expected to play significant role in shaping things in their regions. Under the guidance of MBS, Saudi Arabia is destined to play crucial role in regional and global affairs. On the western borders of Pakistan, efforts are being made to find an amicable solution of the longstanding Afghan conflict and the visit would afford an opportunity to the leadership of the two countries to discuss different aspects of the situation threadbare and coordinate their policies in this regard. The visit is also expected to go a long way in further cementing economic and commercial ties between the two countries as Saudis have demonstrated their keen interest to invest heavily in different sectors of Pakistan’s economy.

