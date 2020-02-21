Memon murder Chohan for Bilawal’s inclusion in probe

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has demanded to make Bilawal Bhutto Zardari part of investigation of murder of journalist Aziz Memon.

Talking to media outside Punjab Assembly on Friday, Chohan demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed to take notice of the murder of journalist Aziz Memon carried out in Mahrabpur area of Sindh.

He said that the slain journalist had unearthed the mafia government in Sindh adding the journalist had contacted him as well. The minister also demanded investigation into the murder of the journalist from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership of Noshahro Feroze.