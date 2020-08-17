Memon Khidmat Forum brings back Pakistanis stranded in UAE

Memon Khidmat Forum has done remarkable social service and have facilitated Pakistanis who went abroad during the Corona pandemic around the world, by bring him back home.

The welfare forum have till now been able to brought back around 1900 Pakistanis from UAE 1900 Haji Masood Parekh said to media persons that “We doing it all as a service to humanity.” On this occasion, YahyaPolani and FarooqGhazianiwere also present.

Parekh said that the Coronavirus epidemic started in February, by March we received messages from thousands of people from UAE, large in Dubai that they have been stranded with no money and shelter.The planes were chartered to bring them back. Many lost their jobs and had no way to return home.

He thanked Chaudhry Nisar of Alamgir Welfare Trust on this occasion for their cooperation. Foods and drinks were supplied to people brought back with a reasonable amount of cash to each person. Parekh said, “We are also taking steps bring back Pakistanis trapped inSaudi Arabia soon.”

His team members Arif Punjabi, A. Memon, Amin Sharif, Haji Arif and Amin Manda are working day and night for this noble cause.