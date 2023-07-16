Sindh Minister for Information and Transport & Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, who is also SMTA Board Chairman presided over the ninth meeting of the Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA) here on Saturday. The meeting was attended by Secretary of Transport Saleem Rajput, Managing Director of SMTA Kamal Hakeem Dayo, Municipal Commissioner Sukkur Mohammad Ali Shah, Mukhtar Shaikh, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, Asad Zaman, Shahbaz Tahir, and others. During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized the importance of prioritizing public transport and said that problems related to public transport and travel should be given priority.

He said that the residents of Karachi are in need of additional buses, and assured that the government would take necessary measures to address the requirement.In response to a question, the Sindh Information Minister said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) brought together the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Jamaat-e-Islami, the PPP has a history of fostering unity among people. In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that it is a bitter truth that the leader of a political party was allegedly pursuing the agenda of another country.

He expressed that this revelation has left everyone surprised and astonished, prompting a need for reconsideration of their opinions regarding PTI. In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that Sindh will always maintain its status as a province.