Memogate case: SC summons officials for Husain Haqqani’s repatriation

ISLAMABAD: The top court has summoned secretaries interior and foreign affairs and Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to tell about possible steps for bringing former ambassador to United States Husain Haqqani to Pakistan.

Supreme Court has sought mechanism within one week for bringing Husain Haqqani back.

Additional Attorney General Pakistan (AAGP) Waqar Rana requested the bench to give sometime for evolving to bring him back in view of Supreme Court’s earlier order.

The bench expressed surprise that why has this case not been listed for the last four years.

“I will ask SC why did the office not put up file for the fixation of case” he observed.

The chief justice said that there is no political consideration to fix this matter.

Waqar Rana submitted that ‘Haqqani is abusing Pakistan.’

The bench asked Rana to assist the court regarding the breach of commitment by Haqqani. The hearing is adjourned for one week.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has also dismissed Haqqani’s review petitions against the Supreme Court order to form a commission to probe Memogate. The review petitions have been dismissed on non-prosecution.

During the hearing Advocate on Record (AOR) Chaudhry Akhtar and Asma Jahangir appeared before the bench and stated that they have been instructed not to plead his case, therefore, they are withdrawing Wakalatnaama.

In a statement issued recently, Haqqani remarked that after Iftikhar Chaudhry, four top SC judges had come and gone, and none of them had taken up the Memogate reference.

Orignally published by INP