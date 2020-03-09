Membership of Phillips suspended

Web Desk

London

United Kingdom’s main opposition party suspended membership of Trevor Phillips, the former chairman of Britain’s Equality and Human Rights Commission, after Islamophobia allegations surfaced against him. Phillips is being investigated over his past comments, including baseless remarks on Pakistani Muslim men sexually abusing children in northern British towns. Labour’s general secretary Jennie Formby suspended him as a matter of urgency to “protect the party’s reputation”. Phillips was among 24 public figures who last year declared their refusal to vote for the Labour Party because of its alleged association with anti-Semitism.