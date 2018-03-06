All members of Balochistan Assembly sold votes in Senate polls: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD : Chief of Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday alleged that all members of Balochistan Assembly sold their votes in Senate elections.

Talking to media, the AML chief said that oath of at least four clauses should be taken before the ceremony. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also knows that the form of Senate polls was not appropriate, he added.

Sheikh Rashid further asked the winners to reveal their assets as some of the politicians are involved in money laundering.

AML chief said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) lawmakers also sold their votes for Rs5 crores each.

Orignally published by INP