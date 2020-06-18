Member Planning visited PMAS-AAUR Hydroponic Plant

Staff Reporter

Member Planning S&T, Dr. Hussein Abidi said that universities should focus on promotion of research and development for innovation and commercialization and keeping abreast with latest trends not only in the field of agriculture but also new advancements in science & technology.

He stated this while visiting the Institute of Hydroponics Agriculture of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Thursday. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qamar Zaman, senior faculty members and researchers were also present on the occas-

ion.