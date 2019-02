Member co-opted for search committee of scholars’ selection

Staff Reporter

In pursuance of Ministry’s notification the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training has been pleased to co-opt following four eminent persons from academia as co-opted members on Search Committee for Selection of Scholars of Pakistan Chairs Abroad, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali Vice Chancellor Quaid-I-Azam University, Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai Rector International Islamic University Islamabad and Ms. Ameena Saiyed Ex-Managing Director Oxford University Press Pakistan.

