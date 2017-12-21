Melody Queen’s 17th death anniversary on Dec 2

The 17th death anniversary of Melody Queen Madam Noor Jehhan will be observed on December 23 in Lahore and Karachi.

Quran Khawani will be held at the residences of here children.

Madam Noor Jehan sang thousands of songs in Urdu and Punjabi besides ghazals. She was born in Kasur and shifted to Mumbai before Partition, where she not only vocalised dozens of songs but also performed in various films as a heroine.

After Partition, she sifted to Lahore and got the status of top singer of the film industry.

She was given the title of Melody Queen by the Pakistan film industry.

The Pakistani government bestowed on her Sitra-e-Imtiaz and Pride of Performance awards during her lifetime. She died on December 23, 2000 after a prolonged illness.—APP

