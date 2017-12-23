Melody Queen Noor Jehan remembered on her 17th death anniversary

KARACHI/LAHORE : The 17th death anniversary of renowned singer ‘Melody Queen’ Noor Jehan was observed on Saturday across the country. Born as Allah Wasai on September 21, 1926 in Kasur, Noor Jehan started her musical career from Calcutta at the age of nine as a talented child star. She was renowned as one of the greatest and most influential singers of her time in South Asia and was given the honorific title of ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’.

After partition, she moved from Bombay and started her film career in Pakistan as actress, singer and the first female film director with film “Chann Wey” in 1951.When Noor Jehan was born on September 21, 1926 to an impoverished musician Madad Ali in Kasur, her aunt rushed out to greet her father thus ‘Congratulations brother! This girl will change your fortune for she cries in tune.’

She recorded about 10,000 songs in various languages of India and Pakistan including Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi. Noor Jehan ruled the film industry for more than 35 years and sung appropriately six thousand songs for Urdu, Punjabi and Sindhi films. Not only was she a celebrated playback singer but also a gifted ‘Ghazal’ singer. She also gave Pakistan a new genre, which later developed into a category we all know today as national anthems or ‘milli naghme’. The new beginning was made during the 1965 war, when Madam sang live on radio and TV some of the most gripping songs ever composed . In 1957, Noor Jahan was awarded the President Award for her acting and singing capabilities.

On December 23, 2000, she died as a result of heart failure and was buried in Karachi. The nation had lost a legend.

Orignally published by INP