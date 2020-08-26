Melania offers sympathy on Corona, racial suffering

Web Desk

US first lady Melania Trump urged voters to re-elect her husband during an impassioned speech to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday. She offered sympathy for victims of the coronavirus pandemic and made a plea for racial understanding. On the second day of the convention with 70 days to go until the November 3 election, the speech’s warm tone was out of step with a Republican gathering that featured harsh rhetoric about Democratic challenger Joe Biden and sometimes apocalyptic warnings about the dangers of Democratic governance.

