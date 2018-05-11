Mela, one day convention highlights achievements of youth

Zubair Qureshi

A Youth Mela organized jointly by Oxfam Pakistan, Project Jugnu, Netherlands embassy, Embassy of France, UGOOD and Alliance Française d’Islamabad here projected the indomitable spirit of the youth and brought together members of the marginalized and under-developed communities at one platform on Thursday at the PNCA.

The one-day convention and festival celebrated achievements of Pakistani youth and featured panel discussions on youth and gender, theatre performances, talks by notable youth leaders and a documentary on youth by the French Embassy. Vibrant stalls with cultural food, youth exhibits and souvenirs greeted the guests and the closing ceremony featured a cyclothon led by Abdur Rehman Palwa for youth solidarity.

The French Embassy’s Head of Development and Cultural Affairs, André de Bussy, discussed the French perspective on youth and gender. He stated, “Last year France elected a young 39-year-old president. It was France’s message to the world that we support and encourage youth. We have implemented new policies to address gender inequality and to encourage inclusiveness.”