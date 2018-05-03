Meizu’s smartphones to be available soon

Islamabad

Meizu, an industry innovator in electronics and affordable mobiles, is coming soon in Pakistan. Meizu recently launched its new lineup of amazing new phones which include the Meizu 15 and 15 plus along with the standard Meizu ‘lite’. These feature rich smart-phones will be available soon throughout Pakistan. The Meizu 15 has a unibody back, plus a stainless steel aluminum composite material back. The phone is light to carry and does not feel like metal at all. It has a plastic appearance; the white color option is a feast for the eyes and mimics a ceramic tile. The AMOLED panel comes with a singular 5.46” diagonal, but classic 16:9 ratio that makes the phones great for online multimedia. The resolution is Full HD on the regular version. The chipset is a Snapdragon 660, a 14 nm part with strong CPU and a mid-range GPU. The RAM is cut back to 4 GB while the storage is still a choice between 64 GB and 128 GB. Meizu is available in Black Meizu 15 is also available in Blue color.

The Meizu 15 plus has a AMOLED panel which comes with an unusual 5.95” diagonal ,but classic 16:9 ratio makes the phone great for online multimedia. The bezels on the side are practically non-existent, adding to the immersive feeling when watching YouTube videos. There is AOD function, while a notification LED sits hidden in the bezel. There are effects with the LED camera flash that can also be used for notifications.—PR