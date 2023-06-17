Mehwish Hayat too hot to handle in latest bold pictures

Mehwish Hayat continues to make her fans drool over as she aced the art of turning heads with her charming personality and stunning looks.

The Na Maloom Afraad star is known for her on-point fashion sense and her pictures in western attires raise temperature online. The multi talented star is again brimming with oomph and panache in her latest avatar.

Other than mesmerizing fans with her powerful acting, the diva also managed to amass a huge fan following on social sites like Instagram.

The Actor in Law star dropped new snaps donning drop shoulder dress as she exuded elegance.

Pictures Courtesy: mehwishhayatofficial/Instagram

For the unversed, Mehwish is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

She started her acting career back in 2009 with Man Jali, and gained recognition for several hit projects like Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Actor in Law, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, and Load Wedding.