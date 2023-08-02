Gorgeous Pakistani diva Mehwish Hayat continues to make social media users drool over as the Actor in Law star aced the art of turning heads with her sizzling looks.

With her impeccable looks and powerful acting, the actor amassed a huge fan base. Her bold personality and on-point fashion look are key reasons why youth have fallen head over heels for her.

The Dillagi star keeps people updated with adorable pictures and videos. Lately, Mehwish delighted fans with some of her adorable pictures. The diva flaunted flamboyance in new pictures as she slayed in a grey tank top, which she coupled with her red hair.

“Hats on or Hats off? Can’t decide.. 🙃 Should I rock hats more often ..??” she captioned the post.

Courtesy: Instagram.com/mehwishhayatofficial/?hl=en

The diva’s recent pictures got thousands of likes on Instagram as people complimented her looks with heartwarming words.

Mehwish Hayat earned her stripes with a various range of projects, including her role in Na Maloom Afraad, and the needle of her career graph moved up after the release of Jawani Phir Nahi Aani.

She was also featured in Meray Qatil Meray Dildar, Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Mirat-ul-Uroos, and Ishq Mein Teray.