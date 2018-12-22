Mehran commercial enterprises set up manufacturing line for auto interior

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Mehran Commercial Enterprises is a tier 1 manufacturing company that specializes in “Interior Parts” for the car, truck and tractor sector of Pakistan. Their latest milestone is a Technical Collaboration between AAA APM Armada Auto parts Co ltd Indonesia which is a leading interior parts manufacturing of Indonesia.

The company has just installed a new line for manufacturing of “floor mats” to be provided to HINO Pak Motors for their new products. To launch this line the company organized a ceremony to commemorate the individuals that provided their influence, cooperation and hard work towards making this technical agreement possible. The Events Chief Guest was the Council General of the Indonesian embassy H.E. Mr. Totok Prianamto, with the Guest of Honor Makoto Hosoda head of Supply Chain Div. for Hinopak motors ltd.

The Chief Executive of Mehran Commercial Enterprises Mr. Qammurddin Khan at the ceremony thanked the efforts of the Council General of the Indonesian Consulate and the cooperation of the HINO PAK MOTOR CO management team that was involved in finalizing the initial order for the HINO FJ1J Prime Mover. He also thanked the Vietnamese Commercial Councillor Mr. Nguyen Hong and his team for being present at the ceremony.

The Director MCE Mr. Ghazanfer Khan’s tireless efforts were appreciated by the CEO and other guests at the ceremony. The Chief Guest, congratulated the MCE management on the great achievement. He praised the management of AAA APM Armada Auto parts Co ltd’s management and engineers for their knowledge, expertise and a positive attitude to get this business deal in to action.

