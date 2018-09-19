Mehran club clinch Unity Football Cup

Islamabad

Mehran Club lifted Unity Football Cup after beating Akbar Club by 2-1 goals in the final here at Jinnah Stadium.

Both teams fought well in the match and engaged 0-0 draw at the end of the first half. In the 8th minute of the 2nd half, Danyal scored first goal for Mehran Club and Asad of Akbar Club equalised the match by 1-1 goal in the 25th minute. Samad Khan scored the second goal for Mehran Club.

Member, National Assembly, Jamshed Thomas who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed trophies and cash prizes to the winning and runner up teams. Deputy DG, Pakistan Sports Board, Mian Shahid Islam, President, Islamabad Football Association, Saleem Chaudhry, Vice Presidents, Syed Tanveer Ahmed, Muhammad Zaman, Chief Organizer, Life through Sports Pakistan, Stephen John were also present on the occasion. A total of 16 teams of Islamabad took part in the tournament played on knock out basis.—APP

