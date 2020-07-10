Mehmood for timely completion of uplift schemes

Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that a parking plaza will be constructed in Murree with the parking capacity of 4000 vehicles and in addition to this, strict measures will be taken to remove the encroachments that create hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting of Murree Improvement Trust which was also attended by AC Murree Zahid Hussain and members of the trust including Malik Hameed Majeed, Kamran Khalik and Tariq Faraz.

The minister stated that matters pertaining to MIT are being dealt with in a transparent manner adding that the annual auction of Shifang Chinese Restaurant has been made at Rs3 crore and 8 lac while during the previous tenure, this space was auctioned at the rate of Rs 380,000 only.

He appreciated the performance of MIT for starting development schemes and asked officials to ensure their timely completion. He added that action against encroachments should be ensured to maintain the traditional beauty of Murree and smooth flow of traffic. He was also briefed about ongoing development schemes in Murree.