Mehmood Achakzai meets Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Chief of Pakhtunkhawa Milli Awami Party Mehmood Khan Achakzai called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here. During the meeting, different matters including political situation and promotion of inter-provincial harmony came under discussion. Both the leaders condemned the elements that have defamed and denigrated the parliament and reiterated their commitment to continue working jointly for the strengthening of democratic system in the country.

Talking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that parliament is a respected national institution and the democratic forces are duty bound to ensure its prestige and honor. The patriotic people of Pakistan will hold accountability of elements responsible for slurring the parliament.

Personal interest has no value before the national interest and the hidden agenda of political elements seeking anarchy is not hidden. He said that elements that have sown the seed of the politics of disunity have left no stone unturned to ruin the country and added that these elements should realize facts now.

He said that Pakistan came into being through a democratic process. Democracy is the name of public service and people cannot be served through hollow slogans or empty claims of change. For that, one has to work really hard to achieve the goal.

He said that every political party is duty bound to work for the strengthening of democracy because national development and prosperity lies in democracy. Pakistan belongs to all of us and everyone should play its role for national development. Pakistan needs unity and cohesion than ever before, concluded the Chief Minister.