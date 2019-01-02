Mehman Khana opened at Jinnah hospital

Staff Reporter

Under the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan the Punjab Health Department has formally opened first “Mehman Khana” for attendants of patients at Jinnah Hospital of provincial metropolis here today. Punjab Health Minister Prof. Yasmin Rashid inaugurated the “Mehman Khana” in a simple ceremony. She also visited the “Mehman Khana” where around 200 people from far flung areas can stay to fight frost and fog. Along with shelter, food is also being served at “Mehman Khana”.

“This is first time that any government has thought about relatives of patients thanks to vision of PM Imran Khan, Chief Minister Punjab and Health Minister Punjab” said the benifiers.

