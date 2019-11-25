Mehfil-Milad organized at Ottawa

Islamabad

The character and life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is major inspiration for the humanity and Pakistani Canadians should adopt the Seerat of Holy Prophet (PBUH) for the success in this world as well as in the life after death’, said Raza Bashir Tarar, High Commissioner while addressing a Mehfil-Milad, organized by Salam Pakistan Organization, to celebrate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) at Ottawa. While reflecting on the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), he said that simplicity, mercy, tolerance.—PR